Karen Belin Announces Bid For Re-election For County Clerk

County Clerk Karen Belin has announced she will run for re-election. She is a graduate of Warren High School and University of Arkansas at Monticello. She is the daughter of the late Bernard and Evora Hamilton Harris and Helen Clower Harris. Karen and her husband William “Butch” Belin live in Banks. She has two married step-children and four grandsons. “I appreciate the support received from Bradley County voters in the past and ask for your continued support in the future.”
