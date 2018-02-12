Krystle Hays Seeking 3rd Term For County Assessor

Bradley County Assessor Krystle Hays has announced that she will be seeking a 3rd term in May's Election.
Since being Assessor Hays has updated the computer system so that you can assess your taxes online and is working on scanning in historical real estate cards. "I will continue my training & assessor meetings to stay abreast of all the rules and regulations" says Hays.
She is a lifelong resident of Bradley County, a 2003 graduate of Warren High School and a member of Harmony Freewill Baptist Church. She is married to Josh Hays of Warren and has two boys, Brandon, 15, and Tyler, 10.
"I appreciate the trust the voters have placed in me in my first two terms, and sincerely ask for their support again this year," says Hays.
