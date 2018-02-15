Thursday, February 15, 2018

Lions Club Learns About Ash Wednesday and Lent

Rev. Gary Harrison and Randy Rauls
The Warren Lions Club received some theology education during their February 14th regular club meeting conducted on Wednesday, February 14th.  One of the Club's own, Lion Rev. Gary Harrison presented the program.  He talked about the history and purpose of Ash Wednesday, Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Holy Week and Lent.  Each event revolves around a teaching related to Christianity.

Rev. Harrison is the Pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Warren and is an active member of the Warren Lions Club.  He talked about the fact that Lent is a demonstration of self-denial and sacrifice.

The Warren Lions Club meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.  On the second Wednesday, the club meets at Molly's Diner and enjoys a meal and program.  On the fourth Wednesday, the club meets at Simple Simons for a meal and conducts business.  The club is open to men and women and is active in sight preservation.

The members were informed that this year, the Warren Lions Club has screened 126 young children for eye problems.  Those found with vision issues were referred to an eye doctor for an exam and treatment. 
