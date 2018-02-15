Lions Club Learns About Ash Wednesday and Lent

|Rev. Gary Harrison and Randy Rauls
Rev. Harrison is the Pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Warren and is an active member of the Warren Lions Club. He talked about the fact that Lent is a demonstration of self-denial and sacrifice.
The Warren Lions Club meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. On the second Wednesday, the club meets at Molly's Diner and enjoys a meal and program. On the fourth Wednesday, the club meets at Simple Simons for a meal and conducts business. The club is open to men and women and is active in sight preservation.
The members were informed that this year, the Warren Lions Club has screened 126 young children for eye problems. Those found with vision issues were referred to an eye doctor for an exam and treatment.
