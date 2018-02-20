MARKET IN PARK VEGETABLE GARDEN WORKSHOP

A Vegetable Garden Workshop will be held Saturday, March 3 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the UAM Department of Agriculture. Local Farmer's Market vendors, Master Gardeners, and UAM Agriculture Department faculty will present four major topics. The subjects include Basics of Gardening, Types of Gardens, What to Grow, and Common Mistakes and Problems. Each area will offer tips and practical guidance as well as resources. The workshop is free to participants.
Market in the Park Farmer's Market and More, the Monticello/Drew County Chamber of Commerce, University of Arkansas Monticello Agriculture Department, and the Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service are again collaborating to present the workshop to take the mystery out of home gardening, inspire, and encourage more home gardeners.
For more information, call Drew County Extension office 870-460-6270.
The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your County Extension office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
