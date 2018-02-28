Medical Marijuana Cultivation Applications Selected

Sites for the cultivation of medical marijuana have been selected by the Arkansas State Commission authorized to award the businesses. The private businesses selected applied based on their qualifications and locations designated.
The following were choosen:
*Natural State Medicinals Cultivation-Jefferson County
*Bold Team, LLC-Woodruff County
*Natural State Wellness Enterprises-Jefferson County
*Natural State Wellness Enterprises-Jackson County
Note-Natural State Wellness Enterprises will have to choose Jefferson County or Jackson County
*Osage Creek Cultivation-Carroll County
*Delta Medical Cannabis Company, Inc.-Jackson County
The thirty two dispensary applications are yet to be decided. One of those applications is for a facility in Warren, Bradley County.
