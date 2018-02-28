Moro Bay Looking at 2nd Highest on Record, Higher Than 1945

The Ouachita River is still rising and faster than park officials have ever seen it continue to rise at this level. The photos are from Wednesday morning but now it’s about 88.20. In May of 2009 Thatcher
crested at 93.00, and Moro Bay crested at the park at 88.80. That was the 3rd highest flood on record. Now the National Weather Service is predicting 94.5 at Thatcher by Saturday which would put it at around 90 or 91ft here at Moro Bay. If that occurs, it will make this flood the 2nd highest on record and higher than it has been since 1945 according to NWS record crest. Park officials say, "It looks like we are headed for uncharted waters since this has been a State Park."
The park is not yet experiencing any notable damages we are aware of as facilities are built for flooding. However, I expect a number of people with homes near the river are experiencing damages.
