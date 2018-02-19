Movie Night at YMCA

The Bradley County Health Coalition will be sponsoring a family oriented movie night Saturday, February 24th at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County, located on Main Street in Warren. Bring your blankets and chairs. It will be a fun event for the entire family. The movie will run from 4-6 P.M.
Admission is free. By bringing a new or used book to donate, you will be eligible for a door prize. Concessions will be available and you may bring your own snacks. Each person attending will be given one free smoothie as supplies last.
The Bradley County Health Coalition is made up of individuals, businesses and agencies from the Bradley County/Warren area working to promote good health in our community.
