Multi-County Forestry Workshop for Private Landowners

If you’ve ever been curious about the value of the timber in woodlands, learn the skills you need to get into timber marketing at the Multi-County Forestry Workshop on Feb. 27 at Thornton.
The evening workshop begins at 6 p.m. at the Chambersville Volunteer Fire Department, 17168 Calhoun 72 in Thornton. A meal will be served. There’s no charge to attend, but attendees are asked to register by Feb. 23 so organizers can get a head count for the meal.
“Marketing timber can be beneficial to a landowner, but it’s not an endeavor to jump into without a good bit of know-how,” said Keith Gresham, Dallas County extension staff chair for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “This workshop is a good place to start.”
The lineup of experts includes Kyle Cunningham, assistant professor-forestry for the Division of Agriculture; Jon Barry, assistant professor-forestry and extension forester for the Division of Agriculture and Jaret Rushing, Calhoun County extension staff chair.
Topics include:
• Tree identification and Value
• Estimating Timber Value
• Process and Pitfalls to Selling Timber
The workshop is being presented by the extension service offices in Bradley, Calhoun, Cleveland and Dallas counties, the Arkansas Forest Resources Center of the Division of Agriculture and the Arkansas Forestry Association, which is sponsoring the meal by Triple Cross. To register, please call Dallas County Extension Service at 870-352-3505.
To learn more about forestry and timber, contact your county extension office or visit www.uaex.edu.
