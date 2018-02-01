The Housing Authority of the City of Warren will accept applications for the position of Maintenance Utility Laborer until noon February 22, 2018, at the Office of the Executive Director of the Housing Authority. The successful applicant must have a good working knowledge of plumbing, electrical equipment, painting, roofing, carpentry, and possess the sill of meeting and dealing with people. The successful applicant must possess good writing skills and be able to communicate in writing certain reports and requests. The maintenance utility laborer will work normal hours during the week but will be on call and subject to call out seven days a week, twenty-four hours a day. Also, must have a valid driver's license with clean record. The Housing Authority of the City of Warren is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin. Resumes and application may be delivered to the Housing Authority Office or mailed to 801 West Central St., Warren, Arkansas.
The above is a paid advertisement.
sdfeb1x2w
sdfeb1x2w
No comments:
Post a Comment