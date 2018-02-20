Open house for new adult education location

The adult education department at South Arkansas Community College will hold an open house at 3 p.m. on Feb. 27 at its newly-renovated Education Center in Warren at 204 Bragg St.
The event notes the relocation of adult education in Bradley County from its former location at the South East Arkansas Community-Based Education Center. SouthArk began delivering adult education services in Bradley County last summer.
The college has provided these services—which include high-school equivalency, Workforce Alliance for Growth in the Economy certification, and English as a Second Language instruction, among others—in Union County for many years.
“We have already been welcomed into the Warren community by many great leaders, partners and students,” SouthArk adult education director Amy Sturdivant said. “Our plan is to continue providing services to the community so adults have more educational and occupational opportunities.”
SouthArk’s Education Center in Warren is located inside of the Bradley County Medical Center Brunson Complex, which was renovated to provide additional classroom and office space in order to house adult education there.
