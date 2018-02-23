Friday, February 23, 2018

Pink Tomato Festival Trap Shoot Held

Winners of the Trap Shoot and Chairman Seth Jolley
Twenty-six two person teams were on hand Saturday, February 17th to take part in the 2018 Pink Tomato Festival Trap Shoot Fund Raiser.  The activitiy was held at the Warren Shooting Complex.  Seth Jolley chaired the event. 

There was a 15 and under division and a 16 and older division.  Teams paid to take part and a number of individuals and businesses sponsored.  All proceeds over expenses go to the 2018 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Committee to help fund the festival.  Organizers stated they expect to net some $5000.00.

Winners were as follows:
*15 and under division
  First Place-Levi Baldwin & Austin Saunders
  Second Place-Gatlin Hale & Reid Erwin
  Third Place-Hunter White & Lee Johnson

*16 and over divison
  First Place-Josh Nichols & Joseph Nichols
  Second Place-McCall Groves & Caleb Coody
  Third Place-Chance Martin & Jared Martin

The sponsors of the Trap Shoot were:

