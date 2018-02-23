Pink Tomato Festival Trap Shoot Held

|Winners of the Trap Shoot and Chairman Seth Jolley
There was a 15 and under division and a 16 and older division. Teams paid to take part and a number of individuals and businesses sponsored. All proceeds over expenses go to the 2018 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Committee to help fund the festival. Organizers stated they expect to net some $5000.00.
Winners were as follows:
*15 and under division
First Place-Levi Baldwin & Austin Saunders
Second Place-Gatlin Hale & Reid Erwin
Third Place-Hunter White & Lee Johnson
*16 and over divison
First Place-Josh Nichols & Joseph Nichols
Second Place-McCall Groves & Caleb Coody
Third Place-Chance Martin & Jared Martin
The sponsors of the Trap Shoot were:
