Regional Meeting of Election Commissioners Held in Warren

A large group of election commissioners representing counties from throughout South and East Arkansas were present at a training session presented by the State of Arkansas Tuesday, January 30th in Warren. The session was conducted at the Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center on the Warren High School Campus.
Commissioners from Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Chicot, Cleveland, Columbia, Dallas, Desha and others attended. The purpose was to provide training and update the commissions on state election laws and procedures. Commissions in each county oversee elections on the local level. This includes city, county, school and state voting.
In Bradley County the Election Commission consist of Chairman Marlene Elliott, Jerry Butler and David Harper.
