Reignited Fire Burns 10 Acres

n January 29, the Bradley County Rural Fire Department was called to 102 Bradley 16 where a fire that had been burned the day before was reignited by high winds and spread into a field owned by Danny McClain. The land threatened bordered the Warren City limits,and the city Fire Department was called to help. The Arkansas Forestry was called to help. Two brush trucks were in use. The Forestry responded with fire plows and pushed over two dead trees. Before the fire was brought under control, it had burned 10 acres,
