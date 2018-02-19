Repairs to Main St. Building Underway

The "Words On A Shirt" building was ordered removed and cleaned up after the owner failed to take any action. The city had to pay for asbestos removal and to tear down and clean up the site. The cost was over $150,000.00. A lien has been filed on the site to recover the expenses.
The city is working on several lots and structures throughout the city limits to get the owners to cleanup or repair the properties. If the problems are not corrected, the city council may take action to order the sites cleaned up or repaired. If the owners fail to act, the city may have the work done and bill the owner. If the bill is not paid a lien may be place on the property. A number of properties have been acted upon by the city the past several years, but more are in line for action.
