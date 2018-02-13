School Bus And Van Wreck On Smith Rd. and Myrtle Street Intersection Thursday

A wreck between and Warren School Bus and a 2005 Dodge Caravan occurred Thursday, February 8th around 2:55 P.M. at the intersection of Smith Rd. and North Myrtle Street in Warren. This is the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and 63B.
According to Warren Police, the school bus was traveling East on Smith Rd. when it was hit on the left side of the bus by a vehicle traveling south on Myrtle. The driver of the Caravan indicated the breaks failed.
The driver of the caravan was sent to Bradley County Medical Center but from information provided, was not seriously injured. Neither the bus driver nor the four students riding the bus suffered any serious injuries.
