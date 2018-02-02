School Counselors Celebrate National School Counseling Week, Feb. 5-9, 2018

National School Counseling Week 2018, "School Counselors: Helping Students Reach for the Stars," will be celebrated from Feb. 5-9, 2018, to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what they do. National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.
Governor Hutchinson has signed a proclamation designating February 5-9 as National School Counseling Week in Arkansas. The special week honoring school counselors provides recognition for the role they play in implementing comprehensive school counseling programs, which are a vital part of the education process for all students.
