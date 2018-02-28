South Arkansas Community College Expands In Warren

|Administrator Steve Henson and Dr. Jones
SouthArk has been providing nursing classes at the facility for some time and will now administer the Adult Education Program as well. This is a major positive benefit for Warren and Bradley County and will provide expanded educational opportunities and job training for the people of the area.
Dr. Jones expressed her appreciation to the Hospital and the City for being cooperative and welcoming. Mayor Martin thanked SouthArk for being in Warren and encouraged them to expand in the future. Mr. Henson pledged full cooperation from BCMC, which owns the Brunson Complex.
|Dr. Jones and Mayor Bryan Martin
Several employees will work full time at the Center. Dr. Jones stated they are seeking a teacher to work at the facility.
