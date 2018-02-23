Starting A Business In Arkansas Subject Of Free Seminar

MONTICELLO, AR — How to start a small business in Arkansas is the subject of a free seminar to be hosted March 1 by the University of Arkansas at Monticello's Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC). The seminar will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the SEARK College Technology Center in Pine Bluff.
Topics to be discussed include essential start-up steps, legal business structures, regulations and licensing as well as key issues that affect business success and common mistakes faced by entrepreneurs.
To register, contact Lavonica Davis at (870) 460-1266 or register online at http://asbtdc.org/training/monticello-events/
