Terry Young: BCMC Employee of the Month

Terry Young has been named the BCMC Employee of the Month for February. In his almost 15 years with the hospital, Terry has proven over and over again his willingness to go above and beyond for BCMC and its’ patients. Terry is described by coworkers as dedicated, easy to work with, and patient focused. Recently, inclement weather delayed the shipment of necessary hospital supplies. Terry voluntarily drove hours away to borrow what was needed to ensure patient care was not affected. BCMC is only as good as its people, and it is people like Terry Young that make BCMC great!
No comments:
Post a Comment