UAM Scholarship Deadline Set for March 1

MONTICELLO, AR — Prospective and current students who plan to apply for either institutional or private scholarships to attend the University of Arkansas at Monticello next fall should do so by March 1, according to Tawana Greene, executive director of admissions and enrollment management.
For scholarship consideration, prospective first-time or two-year college transfer students must submit an admissions application, test scores, a 6- or 7-semester transcript and proof of immunization to meet eligibility requirements.
To apply for private scholarships, all students must complete an online application at https://uamont.academicworks.com/. Access to the application is gained by using the official student login credentials. Any student encountering issues logging in, should visit http://www.uamont.edu/pages/resources/weevilnet/ for log-in assistance.
Students who have received an offer but are interested in receiving an upgrade must have their higher score submitted by the March 1 deadline. The February ACT administration is the last score report that will be accepted for scholarship purposes. Concurrent enrollment status may affect eligibility for scholarships.
For questions regarding Institutional and Private Scholarships or the application process, please contact Tyler Harrison at harrisonjt@uamont.edu or finaid@uamont.edu. Students may also visit the Financial Aid office located in Harris Hall 300 or call 870-460-1050.
