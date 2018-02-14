Warren Fire Department Annual Report

The Warren Fire Department consist of four full time fireman and 32 volunteers, when all positions are filled. In 2017 the department responded to 238 calls. This was an increase of 18% over the previous year. Calls included structural fires, vehicle fires and grass fires. The department conducted ten extractions, utilizing the rescue truck, and answered 186 miscellaneous calls.
Firefighters trained all year securing over 1000 hours of training. Fire prevention materials were provided to all students in elementary schools and local daycare facilities. Fire hydrants and fire hydrant markers were inspected.
The department operates a manned central station and one unmanned substation located on N. Etheridge Street on the Westside of the City.
Firefighters trained all year securing over 1000 hours of training. Fire prevention materials were provided to all students in elementary schools and local daycare facilities. Fire hydrants and fire hydrant markers were inspected.
The department operates a manned central station and one unmanned substation located on N. Etheridge Street on the Westside of the City.
No comments:
Post a Comment