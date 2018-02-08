Warren Junior Wins State Competition/Headed to Nationals

Xitlaly Gonzalez, a Warren junior recently attended the Arkansas State Beta Club Convention where she competed in the state Spanish contest. Xitlaly won first place in the competition and has qualified to compete in the National Beta Club Spanish contest. This is her second year to win this honor. Xitlaly is an outstanding student and one of the top Lady Jack soccer players.
The National Convention will be held June 13-16 at the International Trade and Convention Center in Savannah, Georgia.
