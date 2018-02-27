Warren Street Annual Report

During the year 2017 the City of Warren paved the following streets or portions of them:
*Old Kingsland Rd.
*Watson
*Cowboy
*Butler
*Howard
*Copeland
*Intersection of Fullerton and Main
The Street Department worked on Maintenance, Street Breaks and drainage along with sign repairs. Time was spent trying to clean up street ditches that experienced excess litter. Several college students worked for the department during the summer.
