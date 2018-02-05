WPD Arrest Report For February 1-5, 2018

All of the following are innocent until proven guilty.
Lauren D. Wilson / 1007 Hickory St., Crossett, AR / DOB 8-4-88 / Driving on suspended license and failure to register vehicle on 2-01-18
Elder Avilez / 715 South Maple, Monticello, AR / DOB 8-1-74 / No Driver's License and defective equipment on 2-3-18
Jerry Cater / 601 South Main, Warren, AR / DOB 7-17-85 / Warrant on 2-4-18
Darris Barnett / 504 Rock St., Warren, AR / DOB 7-20-55 / BCSO Warrant on 2-5-18
