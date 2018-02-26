WPD Arrest Report For February 20-25, 2018

The following are innocent until proven guilty.
Joshua Grice / 701 Clio St, Warren, AR / DOB 4-4-79 / Driving on suspended license and running stop sign on 2-20-18
Bobby Sue Cherry / 601 S. Main, Warren, AR / DOB 4-11-64 / Warrant on Fraudulent Prescription on 2-20-18
Anthony A. Gillard / 1100 E. 12th Ave, Pine Bluff, AR / DOB 11-25-90 / Warrant from Monroe, AR on 2-22-18
Marco A. Guirlando / 244 Spermalek Lane Calhoun, LA / DOB 5-29-96 / Sexual Assault Charge 4th on 2-22-18
Erict Simmons / 47 Pinewood Drive, Warren, AR / DOB 5-21-78 / Driver's license suspended, drinking on highway, and warrant in Bradley County on 2-23-18
Rae Nell Wright / 6520 Hwy 8, New Edinburg, AR / DOB 7-30-76 / Shoplifting and warrant in Bradley County on 2-24-18
Daquez Travon Lawson / 601 Cherry St., Warren, AR / DOB 10-26-97 / Warrant in City of Warren on 2-24-18
Michael K. Price / 911 South Martin, Warren, AR / DOB 4-26-95 / Driver's license suspended, no insurance, and failure to register vehicle on 2-24-18
Angie Herring Smiley / 802 North Martin, Warren, AR / DOB 9-9-84 / Warrant x 2 on 2-24-18
Louis Newton / 267 Bradley Rd. 45, Hermitage, AR / DOB 8-30-82 / Warrant in Bradley County, Fictitious tags, and no insurance on 2-25-18
Joshua Grice / 701 Clio St, Warren, AR / DOB 4-4-79 / Driving on suspended license and running stop sign on 2-20-18
Bobby Sue Cherry / 601 S. Main, Warren, AR / DOB 4-11-64 / Warrant on Fraudulent Prescription on 2-20-18
Anthony A. Gillard / 1100 E. 12th Ave, Pine Bluff, AR / DOB 11-25-90 / Warrant from Monroe, AR on 2-22-18
Marco A. Guirlando / 244 Spermalek Lane Calhoun, LA / DOB 5-29-96 / Sexual Assault Charge 4th on 2-22-18
Erict Simmons / 47 Pinewood Drive, Warren, AR / DOB 5-21-78 / Driver's license suspended, drinking on highway, and warrant in Bradley County on 2-23-18
Rae Nell Wright / 6520 Hwy 8, New Edinburg, AR / DOB 7-30-76 / Shoplifting and warrant in Bradley County on 2-24-18
Daquez Travon Lawson / 601 Cherry St., Warren, AR / DOB 10-26-97 / Warrant in City of Warren on 2-24-18
Michael K. Price / 911 South Martin, Warren, AR / DOB 4-26-95 / Driver's license suspended, no insurance, and failure to register vehicle on 2-24-18
Angie Herring Smiley / 802 North Martin, Warren, AR / DOB 9-9-84 / Warrant x 2 on 2-24-18
Louis Newton / 267 Bradley Rd. 45, Hermitage, AR / DOB 8-30-82 / Warrant in Bradley County, Fictitious tags, and no insurance on 2-25-18
No comments:
Post a Comment