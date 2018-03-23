2018 Tomato Festival Headliners: Bellamy Brothers & Mark Chestnutt

|Mark Chestnutt will headline the Saturday night musical lineup at the 2018 Pink Tomato Festival
|From left to right: James Wells(2nd Vice Chair, Vicky Tapia(1st
Vice Chair), and Joel Tolefree(Chairman)
*Chairman-Joel Tolefree
*1st Vice Chair-Vicky Tapia
*2nd Vice Chair-James Wells
*Treasurer-Leslie Adams
*Past Chairman-Jeff Wardlaw
*Contributions-JeNelle Lipton
*Vendors-James Wells
*Entertainment-Brandon Hogg
*All-Tomato Luncheon-Judy Simmons
*5K Race-Randy Rawls
*Antique Car Show-Michael Gardner
*Arts & Crafts-Fran Vanderzwalm
*Cutest Baby-Warren Ladies League
*Info Booth-Denisa Pennington
*Lions Gospel Jamboree-Randy Rawls
*Little Miss Pink-Britni Robinson
*Pre-Teen Miss Pink-Britni Robinson
*Teen Miss Pink-Britni Robinson
*Miss Pink Tomato-Britni Robinson
*Parade-Mike Jolley
*Quilt Show-Joy Kitchens
*Salsa Contest-Gerald Burton, Kelly Ashcraft
*Talent Contest-Marlene Elliot
*Tomato Eating Contest-Jim Wheeler
*Tomato Packing-John Gavin
*T-Shirts-Denisa Pennington
*Treasure Hunt-Colleen Watkins
*Turtle Races-Mike Nichols/Nichols Auction
*Hispanic Activities-Carlos Yepes
*Shooting Sports-Seth Jolley
*Steak Cookoff-Joey Cathey
|The Bellamy Brothers will headline the Friday night musical lineup at the 2018 Pink Tomato Festival.
It was announced the Friday night entertainment will be provided by Fortunate Sons + 1 with The Bellamy Brothers as the headliner.
Saturday nights entertainment will consist of Taryn and Jase with Mark Chestnutt as the headliner.
Plans call for T-Shirts to be available soon.
Six members of the committee were present and two media outlets. There was no financial report presented.
