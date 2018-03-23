Friday, March 23, 2018

2018 Tomato Festival Headliners: Bellamy Brothers & Mark Chestnutt

Mark Chestnutt will headline the Saturday night musical lineup at the 2018 Pink Tomato Festival
Members of the 2018 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Committee meet Thursday, March 22nd in the Courtroom of the Warren Municipal Building.  Joel Tolefree, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the 2018 Festival presided.  Mr. Tolefree handed out a list of the 2018 committee members.  The names and duties are as follows:
From left to right: James Wells(2nd Vice Chair, Vicky Tapia(1st
Vice Chair), and Joel Tolefree(Chairman)

*Chairman-Joel Tolefree
*1st Vice Chair-Vicky Tapia
*2nd Vice Chair-James Wells
*Treasurer-Leslie Adams
*Past Chairman-Jeff Wardlaw
*Contributions-JeNelle Lipton
*Vendors-James Wells
*Entertainment-Brandon Hogg
*All-Tomato Luncheon-Judy Simmons
*5K Race-Randy Rawls
*Antique Car Show-Michael Gardner
*Arts & Crafts-Fran Vanderzwalm
*Cutest Baby-Warren Ladies League
*Info Booth-Denisa Pennington
*Lions Gospel Jamboree-Randy Rawls
*Little Miss Pink-Britni Robinson
*Pre-Teen Miss Pink-Britni Robinson
*Teen Miss Pink-Britni Robinson
*Miss Pink Tomato-Britni Robinson
*Parade-Mike Jolley
*Quilt Show-Joy Kitchens
*Salsa Contest-Gerald Burton, Kelly Ashcraft
*Talent Contest-Marlene Elliot
*Tomato Eating Contest-Jim Wheeler
*Tomato Packing-John Gavin
*T-Shirts-Denisa Pennington
*Treasure Hunt-Colleen Watkins
*Turtle Races-Mike Nichols/Nichols Auction
*Hispanic Activities-Carlos Yepes
*Shooting Sports-Seth Jolley
*Steak Cookoff-Joey Cathey
The Bellamy Brothers will headline the Friday night musical lineup at the 2018 Pink Tomato Festival.

It was announced the Friday night entertainment will be provided by Fortunate Sons + 1 with The Bellamy Brothers as the headliner.

Saturday nights entertainment will consist of Taryn and Jase with Mark Chestnutt as the headliner.

Plans call for T-Shirts to be available soon.

Six members of the committee were present and two media outlets.  There was no financial report presented.
