AFTA FIREFIGHTER I CERTIFICATION SOUGHT BY JRFD FIREFIGHTERS

Under the leadership of Jersey Rural Fire Department's President Venollie (Vaughn) Fisher, Jersey Rural has deemed 2018 as a year of education and certification. Thus far, JRFD has accumulated 8 classes, 64 hours of fire fighting training. A steadfast 15 certified volunteer firefighters are reaching for the certification of Firefighter I through the Arkansas Fire Training Academy by its AFTA Instructor Sheila Loomis also a JRFD firefighter. After the completion of the year long rigorous course work, firefighters must pass a written exam and "Live burn" at the academy to reach their goal of becoming a Firefighter I . This educational project will save lives and property in the Jersey Fire District and surrounding fire districts. Kenny Loomis is Jersey's Fire Chief with Willie Avery serving as Assistant Fire Chief.
