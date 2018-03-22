Applications Available For M*A*S*H Camps

LITTLE ROCK — Applications are now available to high school students for the summer
M*A*S*H (Medical Applications of Science for Health) camps. These camps will be located at
34 medical facilities throughout Arkansas. The two-week M*A*S*H camps are designed to
expose rising high-school juniors and seniors to healthcare-related vocations.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the M*A*S*H program in Arkansas. During those 30
years, close to 9,000 students have participated in the program.
“The M*A*S*H program gives students an inside look at various medical professions and is
designed to spark students’ interest in the medical field,” said Jennifer Victory, Director of Rural
Health for Arkansas Farm Bureau. “A large number of the camps are held at rural medical
centers and attract local students with a rural background.
“The idea is that future medical students from a rural background are more likely to return to
their roots,” said Victory.
Applications are available through school guidance counselors, by contacting the M*A*S*H
director in your area or by visiting www.arkansashealthcareers.com/summer-camps/
County Farm Bureau organizations and the M*A*S*H Partnership sponsor students so they may
attend the camps at no cost. The partnership includes the University of Arkansas for Medical
Science’s Regional Centers, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Arkansas Farm Bureau and
Baptist Health. More information on the M*A*S*H program can be obtained by contacting
Amber Marshall with UAMS, 501-686-6188, or Victory of Arkansas Farm Bureau, 501-228-
1269.
Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private advocacy organization of more than 190,000
families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.
