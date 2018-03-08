Arkansas Rural Health Partnership Recognized

|ARHP Executive Director Mellie Bridewell
(right) and Healthy Communities
Project Director Lynn Hawkins
, accept HRSA national Champion of
Creative Partnerships award in Bethesda, Maryland.
hospitals that includes Bradley County Medical Center in Warren, was recently recognized by
HRSA as one of seven organizations from across the nation as a Rural Health Community
Champion.
ARHP was selected as the Champion of Creative Partnerships based on the organization
providing a range of high-quality services, including health care access, health professional
trainings, care coordination and health promotion in rural communities.
"To be recognized at the national level for our collaborative efforts is an honor,” stated Mellie
Bridewell, ARHP Executive Director.
“Our organization was originated on the idea that by working together regionally we could provide better access to healthcare services for the Arkansas Delta region. ARHP has come to depend on partnering organizations throughout Arkansas to assist us with our efforts, and without them we would not be able to successfully implement our programs and services."
Utilizing this unique partnership to gain access to new healthcare resources and points of
services for the community allows ARHP to provide more employment, healthcare provider and
public education opportunities and a better healthcare system in the Arkansas Delta.
“Rural organizations are well positioned to deliver effective and innovative care to their
communities, impacting some of the most vulnerable populations,” said HRSA Administrator
George Sigounas, MS, Ph.D. “These organizations are an essential part of the health care
system because they understand their local communities, are able to fill significant health care
gaps and ultimately improve the quality of life for those living in rural America.”
ARHP members includes Ashley County Medical Center in Crossett, Baptist Health-Stuttgart,
Bradley County Medical Center in Warren, Chicot Memorial Medical Center in Lake Village,
Dallas County Medical Center in Fordyce, Delta Memorial Hospital in Dumas, DeWitt Hospital &
Nursing Home, Drew Memorial Health System in Monticello, Jefferson Regional Medical Center
in Pine Bluff and McGehee Hospital.
For additional information about ARHP, visit www.arruralhealth.org or call (870) 632 -7299.
