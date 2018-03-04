Barbecue Fund Raiser

New Edinburg Community Center will be hosting their annual spring barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, March 10th. This event will start at 5:00 pm with entertainment to follow. This year's entertainment will be Doug Scallion who is known for his Elvis music as well as a variety of other music. Plates will be $12.00 this includes barbecue pork slow cooked on pits as well as baked beans, coleslaw, bread, and dessert. Drinks are $1.00. There is no charge to attend this event. This is always a great event with lots of food and fun. For more information on this barbecue, call Melody Spears at 870-510-6388
