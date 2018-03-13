Community Engagement to help you SAVE the DATE….. for 4-21-18 Bradley County Health Fair!! Where? YMCA from 9-12noon!!!
In preparation for the annual health fair which will be April 2018 , the Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition-Health Fair Committee would like to encourage each individual to take advantage of local resources that can help you lead a healthier lifestyle. We are wanting individuals to get engaged in their community and participate is some resources that help you lead a healthy lifestyle:
The participating resources are:
The following services and/or resources are available and if you take advantage and participate in them between 3/14 and 4/19 your name will be entered to win door prizes at the Bradley County Health Fair!! All you will need to do is complete your ticket at the following:
Bradley County Local Health Unit , 208 North Bragg ( 3/14 through 4/21 from 8AM-3:30PM you can have a BP screen, BMI screen and CO monitored) Call 225-8440 for more information!
Bradley County Medical Center Home Health Agency, 204 North Bragg Street ( 3/14-4/19 8AM-3:30 PM)
Warren Branch Library, 115 W. Cypress ( 3/14-4/19 go check out a book of your choice and be entered to win and e-reader. If you don’t have a library card, Bradley County residents can sign up for free! Just bring a phot ID and a piece of mail to verify your address)
Warren YMCA , 207 North Main ( 3/14- 4/19 stop by to pick up a calendar of YMCA events and you’ll receive a FREE ONE DA””Y PASS to the YMCA
Life Touch Hospice on 4/20 10:00-4:00 will be at their Warren office, 205 N Martin, Suite A to observe National Healthcare Decisions Day, with the focus on Advance Care Directives Education.
