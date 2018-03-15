Car Wreck on Old Camden Road

Local emergency personnel were called to a car accident Tuesday, March 13th west of Warren on the Old Camden Road. The incident took place well outside the Warren City Limits. According to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office, a woman and two children were traveling East when the driver swerved to miss some deer. She lost control and turned the vehicle over in an adjacent field on the left side of the road. The car came to rest on it's top, upside down.
Fortunately there were no serious injuries, although the occupants were transported to the hospital by ambulance to be checked out medically. All those in the car were wearing seat belts.
No citation was issued.
