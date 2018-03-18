Chris Gragg Announces Camp to Benefit Y

|Bart Goodwin Y staff, Chandler Wilson, Chris Gragg and David Richey Y Director
|Tenita Shannon Gragg supports her son in his
work to return help to his home community.
The camp which is open for grades K-12, will be held at Lumberjack Stadium June 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Checkin will be at 8:00 a.m. In case of inclement weather, the camp will be moved inside the Lumberjack Multi-Purpose Facility.
Registration will begin April 1 and can be done online (http://goo.gl/A2vNh2)or through the mail. The fee for the camp is $30. Those attending will receive a t-shirt, an autographedphoto , a group photo, and other memorabilia as well as lunch which will be prepared by Warren Alderman, School Board member, and Chamber of Commerce President Joel Tolefree. The camp will be no-contact.
Gragg plans to bring several NFL players with him to work the camp. Names mentioned in the press conference as possible and hopeful camp workers were Ryan Mallett, Jarius Wright, Greg Childs, Nile Davis, Freddie Barnett, Randy Barnett, and more. He noted that local volunteers such as Coach Bo Hembree will also be on hand.
|Chris autographs ball for Westin Gavin.
Gragg introduced Chandler Wilson, a former Razorback cheerleader from Georgia who will be directing lil Divas Cheer Camp for girls K-6 in conjunction with the Gridiron Grind. Working with her will be former Warren High School and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Cheerleader Morgan Gathen,
|Chandler Wilson and Morgan Gathen
are excited about the Lil Divas Cheer Camp.
Y Director David Richey expressed his gratitude to Mr. Gragg for the camp and the contribution to the Y.
Gragg and his mother told the crowd that they can also use sponsorships and scholarships for campers who might not have funds. Volunteers are also needed.
Chris will be an inductee in this year's Lumberjack Hall of Fame in May, along with Jarius Wright, Greg Childs, Randall Herring, and the 1931 basketball team.
|Dr. Sue Martin, Chris, Mayor Bryan Martin, and Chandler Wilson at the press conference.
