Tuesday, March 27, 2018

City of Warren Closed For Good Friday

The Warren Municipal Offices will be closed Friday, March 30th, Good Friday.  There will be no garbage pickup on the 30th and the city transfer station will be closed.  All police, fire and emergency services will be open and fully staffed. 
