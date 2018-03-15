City Told Church on N. Myrtle Coming Down

City officials have been notified by church officials in charge of the New Zion AME Zion Church, located on N. Myrtle Street, that they plan to tear the structure down. They have secured a price and plan to proceed. No specific date has been given, although the city has urged action as quickly as possible. The building is falling in and is dangerous. City of Warren officials have been communicating with the church for some time,even before the roof started collapsing, asking for action to be taken.
A portion of Neely Street has been blocked off due to the danger of the building falling in. The Mayor's office indicated they would continue to pursue having the work done and will not let the matter drag out any further than the law allows.
The public is asked to stay off the property for safety reasons.
