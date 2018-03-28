Community Garden Cleanup Held

A cleanup day for the SEAHDC Community Garden was held on March 26, 2018. Members of the Volunteer Council, SEAHDC staff and the Bradley County 4-H group participated in the cleanup; Superintendent Mark Wargo’s boys provided hard labor by transporting soil and mulch in wheelbarrows. The soil in the beds was turned, weeds pulled, mulch reapplied and soil added to the beds. The group enthusiastically tackled the job and a good time was had by all who participated. The Bradley County 4-H is preparing to plant a “salsa bed” and has plans for continual planting after each harvest. Beds are available for adoption, please contact the Bradley County Extension Office at 226-8410 for information and instructions.
No comments:
Post a Comment