Congressman Westerman Visits Warren/Bradley County

Congressman Bruce Westerman, Republican from the 4th District of Arkansas, was in Warren Tuesday, March 27th for what was billed a round table discussion. The meeting was held in the Warren Municipal Courtroom. Present were several elected officials, representatives of local industry, local bankers and some school officials. The Congressman talked about several issues ongoing in the congress and answered a number of questions.
He said he was pleased with the recent tax cut passed and indicated the nation needs to cut spending. Questions were asked about future infrastructure programs, proposed tariffs and school safety.
As the meeting was just underway, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge came in and said hello. She stated she had been in Warren visiting in a previous meeting and decided to drop by. SRC was informed the meeting was with industry leaders.
Warren Mayor Bryan Martin introduced the Congressman.
He said he was pleased with the recent tax cut passed and indicated the nation needs to cut spending. Questions were asked about future infrastructure programs, proposed tariffs and school safety.
As the meeting was just underway, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge came in and said hello. She stated she had been in Warren visiting in a previous meeting and decided to drop by. SRC was informed the meeting was with industry leaders.
Warren Mayor Bryan Martin introduced the Congressman.
No comments:
Post a Comment