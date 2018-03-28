County Judge Declares War on Trash

Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney is busy planning a county wide clean up effort for May 19th. He is seeking a person on each county road to volunteer to help plan and recruit residents to help clean up the road they live on. Any church groups and civic groups willing to assist are urged to contact the Judge's office and sign up to take part. Judge McKinney says there are some 900 miles of county roads that need attention.
The Judge stated that he is looking into placing surveillance cameras on county roads to provide evidence of illegal dumping. He said the problem is severe and must be addressed.
Judge McKinney provided pictures of ongoing cleanup efforts taking place Tuesday, March 27th on Bradley Rd. 17. County crews were cleaning up an illegal dump.
The Judge reported that Mayor Bryan Martin and the City of Warren would be working with the county to clean up city streets. He went o to say the county will provide garbage bags for the event on May 19th. A meeting of volunteers will be scheduled some time in the near future to make further plans.
