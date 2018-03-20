County Judge Reports On Prison, Says Two Judges Agree to Share Property Taxes

During his monthly report to the Bradley County Quorum Court, County Judge Klay McKinney updated the Court on the status of the planned private prison to be built in Bradley or Drew County.
Judge McKinney informed the Justices that the agreement between each county and the private company has been substantially finalized and will be sent to the state for review. He said the company had asked for an addition to the contract dealing with future cost increases. The state of Arkansas will also have a contract with the private company.
Judge McKinney told the Justices that he and the Drew County Judge have agreed to share property taxes paid 50%-50% regardless of which county the prison is located in. He indicated the location has yet to be determined. Ask later about the constitutionality of sharing property taxes between the two counties, the Judge said the discussion was just between the County Judges at this point. The Judge stated he thought the final plans could be set within another month or two.
In other business Judge McKinney reported that the recent floods have caused severe damage to County Roads 4 and 59. He sais there was other damage but it was limited due to past road work and erosion control. He also indicated the county would receive a mitigation grant for County Road 7N to make repairs. The grant will be in the amount of $35,000.00 and the county will match it with $35,000.00 more.
In additional flood related information, Judge McKinney told the Court that 28 homes in the county were damaged by water. He is working with the state to seek assistance for the homeowners.
The Judge then reported on plans for LED lighting for the courthouse and other county facilities.
Action was taken by the Court to make the following appointments:
*Appointed Lathern Hairston to the Bradley County Medical Center Board. He will replace Rusty Rowell.
*Appointed Paul Cash to the Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority Board. He replaces Rep. Jeff Wardlaw.
*Appointed Keith Neely to the Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority Board. He replaces Freddie Mobley.
The Judge reported that plans are underway for a countywide cleanup in May.
