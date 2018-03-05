County Judge Requesting Flood Damage Information

Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney is requesting anyone in the county who has suffered water damage to their primary residence to contact the County Judge's Office immediately. Call 1-870-226-3853. The information is needed to allow the county to apply for disaster funding.
It is important to understand the damage must be to primary residences and not camps. If you have any question, call the Judge's Office. It is important to call as quickly as possible.
