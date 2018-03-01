Deadline For Primaries & School Elections Over

Thursday, March 1st at 12:00 Noon was the deadline for filing to run for county and state offices for the Democratic and Republican Primaries and for independents as well as for school boards.
The following candidates filed for Bradley County Offices and for the Warren and Hermitage School Boards:
Warren School Board:
*Angela Marshall, Zone One, Warren School Board
*Jerry Daniels, Zone Three, Warren School Board
*Shannon Gorman, Zone 4, Warren School Board
Hermitage School Board:
*Dorothy Davis, Zone 1, Hermitage School Board
Bradley County:
*Klay McKinney, County Judge-Republican, incumbent
*Karen Belin, County Clerk-Democrat, incumbent
*Tanya Gardner, County Clerk-Republican
*Diane Wesson, Treasurer-Democratic, incumbent
*Stephanie Bigham, Treaurer-Republican
*Cindy Wagnon, Circuit Clerk-Republican, incumbent
*Herschel Tillman, Sheriff & Collector-Democrat, incumbent
*Krystle Hays, Assessor-Republican, incumbent
*Mark Huggins, Coroner-Democrat, incumbent
*Sim McCoy, Constable Pennington Township-Democrat, incumbent
*Ronald Wheeler, Constable Washington Township-Democrat, incumbent
*Justice of the Peace:
District 1-Gwen Bullard-Democrat
District 2-Eddie Wayne Parnell, Sr.-Republican
District 3-Pat Morman-Republican
District 4-Jimmy Sledge-Democrat
District 5- Mike Gorman-Republican
District 6- Bobby Hargraves-Republican
District 7- Jim Anders-Republican
District 8- Alton Richard-Republican
District 9- Charlotte Denton-Independent
All JP candidates are incumbents except District 9
According to the County Clerks Office, one petition for Warren School Board was submitted but failed to have sufficient signatures from the zone for which the candidate was seeking to be elected.
The following candidates filed for Bradley County Offices and for the Warren and Hermitage School Boards:
Warren School Board:
*Angela Marshall, Zone One, Warren School Board
*Jerry Daniels, Zone Three, Warren School Board
*Shannon Gorman, Zone 4, Warren School Board
Hermitage School Board:
*Dorothy Davis, Zone 1, Hermitage School Board
Bradley County:
*Klay McKinney, County Judge-Republican, incumbent
*Karen Belin, County Clerk-Democrat, incumbent
*Tanya Gardner, County Clerk-Republican
*Diane Wesson, Treasurer-Democratic, incumbent
*Stephanie Bigham, Treaurer-Republican
*Cindy Wagnon, Circuit Clerk-Republican, incumbent
*Herschel Tillman, Sheriff & Collector-Democrat, incumbent
*Krystle Hays, Assessor-Republican, incumbent
*Mark Huggins, Coroner-Democrat, incumbent
*Sim McCoy, Constable Pennington Township-Democrat, incumbent
*Ronald Wheeler, Constable Washington Township-Democrat, incumbent
*Justice of the Peace:
District 1-Gwen Bullard-Democrat
District 2-Eddie Wayne Parnell, Sr.-Republican
District 3-Pat Morman-Republican
District 4-Jimmy Sledge-Democrat
District 5- Mike Gorman-Republican
District 6- Bobby Hargraves-Republican
District 7- Jim Anders-Republican
District 8- Alton Richard-Republican
District 9- Charlotte Denton-Independent
All JP candidates are incumbents except District 9
According to the County Clerks Office, one petition for Warren School Board was submitted but failed to have sufficient signatures from the zone for which the candidate was seeking to be elected.
No comments:
Post a Comment