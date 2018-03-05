Health Coalition To Meet

The Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition is set to meet Thursday, March 8th in the conference room of the Brunson Medical Complex. The meeting will be conducted 12:00 noon till 1:00 P.M. No food will be served but attendees are welcome to bring their lunch and eat during the meeting.
Any individual or organization interested in promoting health in Bradley County is welcome to attend and take part. For more information call the Bradley County Health Unit at 226-8440.
Remember, a movie night is planned for Saturday, March 10th form 4-6 P.M. at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County. The activity is being sponsored by the Health Coalition. Admission is free. Bring a book to donate to be eligible for a door prize. The movie will be family friendly.
No comments:
Post a Comment