Health Coalition to Sponsor Free Movie Night

Remember Saturday, March 10th is "Movie Night" at the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County. The movie "UP" will be shown. Movie night is sponsored by the Bradley County Hometown Health Coalition. The movie is free for everyone to attend. It will be shown from 4:00-6:00 P.M.
To be eligible for a door prize, bring a book to donate. It can be a new book or an older one. There will be free smoothies and pop corn and drinks provided as long as they last. Everyone is welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks. Bring a chair or blanket to sit on.
This should be a fun night for the entire family, including the youngsters. Everyone is urged to turn out and enjoy this community activity.
The Health Coalition meet for its monthly meeting Thursday, March 8th in the Harry Stevens conference room of the Brunson Medical Complex. In addition to finalizing the movie night, the members discussed at length, plans for the Bradley County Health Fair to be held April 21st, also at the YMCA. There was a discussion of T-shirt sales, food, vendors, events, the need for volunteers and plans to advertise the fair. There will be many vendors including Valley Foods, the Warren Lions Club checking vision, Union Bank, Arkansas State Police, Warren Police Department, Warren Fire Department, Arkansas Heart Hospital, Physical Therapy, Smokey the Bear, the Arkansas Forestry, Commission and several others. The Fair is shaping up to be a worthwhile and fun event.
Also discussed during the meeting was the "My Free Library project." It is a plan to get books in a mobile setting that can be utilized at various locations.
The Coalition meets the second Thursday of each month at noon, normally at the Brunson Complex.
