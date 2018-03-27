Hermitage City Council Meeting, February 19th

The Hermitage City Council meet February 19th for the regular monthly session. The council continues to meet with only two members, as vacant positions have not been filled in the past several months.
The police department reported that two citations and four violations were issue during January. There was discussions concerning the riding of 4-wheelers on city streets by under age children. The Police Chief stated he would work to address the matter.
The council approve the financial report and then adopted three resolutions:
*#100-to authorize the city to seek state aid street funds
*#101-to authorize the city to seek CDBG funds for sewer improvements
*#102-to prohibit the use of excessive force by city law enforcement against those engaged in
no-violent protest for civil rights-This action was required in order to apply for the CDBG grant.
A vote was then taken approving a citizen participation plan and the council voted to approve a mowing contract with Harry Adams for 2018. A vote was taken approving the purchase of a new printer. It was announced that a city wide cleanup would occur May 5th and volunteers are needed.
