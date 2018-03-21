Holy Week Services Set

Holy Week Services, sponsored by the Bradley County Ministerial Alliance, are set for March 26th-30th. Services will start each day at 12;00 noon. There will be a welcome, music, scripture reading, prayer, a message and the benediction. A meal will be served by the host church and the entire program will be over by 1:00 P.M.
The schedule is as follows:
*Monday, the 26th-First United Methodist Church, speaker Rev. Henry Cox of Union Hill Baptist Church
*Tuesday, the 27th-Union Hill Baptist Church, speaker Rev. David Richey of Donald W. Reynolds YMCA of Warren and Bradley County
*Wednesday, the 28th-First Free Will Baptist Church, speaker Rev. Ricky Rauls of First Free Will Baptist Church
*Thursday, the 29th-Immanuel Baptist Church, speaker Rev. Marty Reep of Hermitage Methodist Church
*Friday, the 30th-First Assembly of God Church, speaker Rev. Philip Faris of First Presbyterian Church
Offerings are accepted for the benevolent ministry of the Alliance.
