Holy Week Underway

Large crowds have been on hand Monday, March 26th and Tuesday, March 27 for the first tow days of Holy Week services in Warren. The services are organized by the Warren Ministerial Alliance with a noon worship time lasting about 30 minutes followed by a fellowship meal.
Monday's service was held at the First United Methodist Church and Tuesday's was conducted at Union Hill Baptist. Wednesday the service will be held at First Free Will Baptist, Thursday at Immanuel Baptist and Friday at First Assembly of God. Everyone is invited and welcome to attend.
Pictured in attendance for the opening service at First United Methodist are Ministerial Alliance members:
back row l-r Gary Harrison, Jim Bales, Ricky Rauls, Matt Overall
front row l-r Philip Faris, Dr. Clarence Lucky, Marty Reep, Henry Cox, Eddie Hampton
Bringing the message Wednesday will be Rev. Ricky Rauls, Thursday Rev. Marty Reep and Friday Rev. Philip Faris.
