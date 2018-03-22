Hospital Board Talks Progress & Challenges

The Bradley County Medical Center Hospital Board meet Thursday, March 22 for the monthly board meeting. Vice Chairman Joe Don Greenwood presided. Regular monthly business was handled including approval of last months minutes and the current financial reports. CFO Brandon Gorman covered the financials in detail along with Home Health Statistics and the hospital sales tax fund. He informed the board that the hospital experience a net gain of $61,078 for the month of February. He indicated volumes remain too low but the hospital remains strong at this time.
Dr. Joe Wharton made a motion to approve the following staff recommendations:
*Michelle Weaver, M.D., Family Medicine, reappointed
*Derek Bryant, M.D., ESS, reappointed
*Rajesh Sethi, M.D., RAPA, reappointed
*David Phelan, M.D., RAPA, reappointed
*Samuel Edwards, M.D., RAPA, reappointed
*John Meadors, M.D., RAPA, reappointed
*Jeff Henning, M.D., RAPA, reappointed
*Robert McCrary, M.D., RAPA, reappointed
*Dr. Petrescia Grubbs, APN, appointed
*Jermey Jones, M.D., ESS, moved to inactive
*Karen Chase, M.D., ESS, moved to inactive
*Steven Erwin, M.D., ESS, appointed
All were approved.
Hospital CEO Steve Henson gave a detailed report on hospital operations. He reference information he has put out to all hospital employees about doing their jobs in a customer friendly manner and to always provide high quality services. He mentioned Betty Burns, Helen Newton and Jeff Whipple as employees who have made extra efforts to take care of patients. Mr. Henson provided the board information on the nursing shortage nation wide and the increasing number of doctors who work directly for hospitals. He told the board in 2016 hospitals employ 42% of physicians. Mr. Henson went on to say that the number of nurse practitioners in the U.S. has hit a record high.
The board voted to approve a payment of $39,000.00 for property the hospital has purchased adjacent to the facility. The board continues to try to purchase additional property adjoining or near the hospital when feasible for future use.
During Mr. Henson's report he noted that the hospital has lost it's largest out patient doctor due to a change in his practice in another city. The doctor's leaving Warren had nothing to do with Warren or the hospital. This is hurting volumes. The CEO said efforts are underway to try and get other doctors to conduct out patient clinics at BCMC.
CNO Sarah Tucker gave a brief report and said the nursing staff is making progress in management but it remains a challenge to find nurses while competing against higher rates of pay from other hospitals.
Mr. Henson called to the board's attention that a recent survey for hospitals in our region ranked Bradley County Medical Center, one of the highest in quality and satisfaction. He stated he believes BCMC is making progress, yet more work is necessary.
