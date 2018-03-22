Intermodal Board Discusses Needs of Intermodal Park

In a meeting lasting just about one hour, the Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority Board covered the organizations previous minutes and the February and march financial statements for 2018. The board voted to approve the payment of bill in the amount of $995.01. The financial report shows the two cities and two counties owing a total of 4303,631.87 and a remaining debt of $154,147.19. The board was told plans have been submitted to move the railroad switch that has been the subject of much discussion over the past year. the final cost and who will pay is not settled.
A great deal of the meeting was spent discussing the need to secure a site certification from the Electrical Cooperatives for the site. This may include more engineering work on several subjects including how much electrical power is needed on the sight, the cost of getting it, water run off mitigation and the availability of sufficient water and sewer capabilities. The water and sewer utilities are connected to the City of Monticello's system. There are limits as to how much water can be provided and the amount of sewer the system can currently handle. Monticello has plans underway to expand their sewer capacity within the next few years.
Prior to ending the meeting, Chairman John Lipton told the members they would likely need to conduct an executive session in April to discuss personnel matters. He did not elaborate, except to say there is some concern about the way some issues have been handled. The organization has no paid staff at this time. The Executive Directors' of the Monticello Economic Development Commission and the Bradley County Economic Development Commission provide some administrative services to the board.
It was noted that two new board members have been appointed by Bradley County. Paul Cash and former Bradley County Judge Keith Neely are newly appointed. They replace Freddie Mobley and Rep. Jeff Wardlaw.
