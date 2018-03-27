Jennifer Couch Honored by HDC

|Dana Harvey(left) and Jennifer Couch(right)
The Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center has recently presented a plaque to Jennifer Couch for 20-years of volunteer service to the clients and staff of the Center located in Warren. Jennifer visits the Center three days a week and works in records, file data and other needed jobs. Every staff member SRC talked with, stated that Jennifer has an incredible work ethic and does a great job for the HDC. She is considered an example for everyone to follow.
The staff of Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center extends their thanks and appreciation to Jennifer Couch for her dedication and hard work on behalf of those served by the HDC.
