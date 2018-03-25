News
Sunday, March 25, 2018
Kessler Speaks About His Irish Roots
The Bradley County Genealogy Society met Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. in the Veteran's Museum with Mr. Tim Kessler as the keynote speaker. Mr. Kessler spoke about his family's Irish roots and a brief history of Ireland.
