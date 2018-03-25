Sunday, March 25, 2018

Kessler Speaks About His Irish Roots

The Bradley County Genealogy Society met Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. in the Veteran's Museum with Mr. Tim Kessler as the keynote speaker.  Mr. Kessler spoke about his family's Irish roots and a brief history of Ireland.
